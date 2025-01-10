MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh described Joseph Aoun as a symbol of a fresh start, noting that his candidacy emerged during a rare moment of consensus.



"His inaugural address will undoubtedly challenge traditional political forces," he said.



Mneimneh stressed the importance of restoring public trust, addressing constitutional gaps, and rebuilding state institutions.



He highlighted the need for sweeping reforms despite entrenched political players' continued exploitation of sectarian divisions.



Speaking to LBCI, Mneimneh identified government formation as the first major hurdle, urging the president to set clear standards for the process.



He said, "There's hope in the president's ability to engage with political forces amid this complex landscape. The priority when appointing ministers should be their vision for the role and their ability to lead a united team. As for those aligned with traditional parties, they could take ministerial roles focused on oversight and reassurance."



He also called for greater political awareness among voters ahead of the next parliamentary elections.