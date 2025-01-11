Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who congratulated him on the election of a new president.



Macron praised Berri's role and efforts in fulfilling his promise to complete the presidential election process, reaffirming France's commitment to continue supporting Lebanon in all areas, particularly the Lebanese army.



He also emphasized the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement in the south, promising a visit to Lebanon in the near future.



In turn, Speaker Berri thanked President Macron and France for their ongoing support for Lebanon, including their participation in the UNIFIL forces and the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.



He stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire, halting Israeli violations, and ensuring Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territory within 60 days.