MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated, "After General Joseph Aoun took office and delivered his inaugural speech, it became essential to define the role of the Prime Minister in this new phase, ensuring it aligns with the vision outlined in the speech."



He added that "the speech reflected our aspirations as part of a reformist atmosphere."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Mneimneh confirmed, "I've spoken with my five fellow MPs, and they are on our side. Not all MPs have revealed their positions yet, but we believe this fight is vital."



He stressed that "our candidacy is necessary, and there are open channels with the opposition. We are prepared to reach an important solution and are open to all options."



Mneimneh also pointed out, "We have previously endorsed Nawaf Salam and continue to support him. If there is a consensus around his name, we will definitely consider it."



He emphasized that "communications are ongoing and intensive, requiring some time. Our stance on my candidacy remains firm, and we are awaiting the positions of the other political blocs."