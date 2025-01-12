MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM's role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam's candidacy

Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM&#39;s role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam&#39;s candidacy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM's role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam's candidacy

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated, "After General Joseph Aoun took office and delivered his inaugural speech, it became essential to define the role of the Prime Minister in this new phase, ensuring it aligns with the vision outlined in the speech." 

He added that "the speech reflected our aspirations as part of a reformist atmosphere."

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Mneimneh confirmed, "I've spoken with my five fellow MPs, and they are on our side. Not all MPs have revealed their positions yet, but we believe this fight is vital."

He stressed that "our candidacy is necessary, and there are open channels with the opposition. We are prepared to reach an important solution and are open to all options."

Mneimneh also pointed out, "We have previously endorsed Nawaf Salam and continue to support him. If there is a consensus around his name, we will definitely consider it."

He emphasized that "communications are ongoing and intensive, requiring some time. Our stance on my candidacy remains firm, and we are awaiting the positions of the other political blocs."

Lebanon News

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Candidacy

LBCI Next
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-11

Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli forces conduct sweeping operations and blow up houses in southern Lebanese villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Electricité de Zahlé repairs damage from Israeli airstrikes, power restored to most areas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-05

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on citizens in Aytaroun, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of 11 victims in south Lebanon's Naqoura, Biyyadah, and Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More