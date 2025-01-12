MP Kassem Hachem confirmed that his current stance on naming a new Prime Minister is to choose Najib Mikati.



He explained to LBCI that this decision is based on the principles outlined by President Joseph Aoun.



Hachem stated, "The circumstances require a course of action to translate the president's speech."



He also announced that the basis for communication with President Aoun is to shape the future of the phrase, form the government, and address the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.



He emphasized, "We must be realistic at this stage, and the political blocs need to expedite the process of forming the next government while considering Lebanon's political structure."