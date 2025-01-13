News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs
2025-01-13 | 00:50
MP Sajih Attieh announced that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is the leading candidate for their bloc, "but we are waiting for the positions of other blocs and for the full picture to become clear."
In an interview with LBCI, Attieh said, "We are working to align with the international climate and the Arab embrace while avoiding friction as much as possible. Mikati is in harmony with the president, and this is the figure we seek."
He added, "We have not yet decided on naming Mikati, but this is the general direction for now."
