MP Elias Bou Saab: No PM candidate named, seeks agreement on reformist leadership

MP Elias Bou Saab announced that he has not endorsed any candidate for the position of Prime Minister and informed President Joseph Aoun that he has not named anyone.



Speaking from Baabda Palace, he expressed concern over the possibility of division and the disruption of teams, which would complicate the start of the new presidency and lead to a crisis.



He added, "We hope for an agreement on a reformist Prime Minister who will form a team that aligns with the inaugural speech."



Bou Saab also revealed that President Aoun confirmed that all countries are open to Lebanon and informed him that the UAE will reopen its embassy in Lebanon.