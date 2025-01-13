MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied

MP Jamil Al Sayyed stated that if the votes for the selection of Lebanon's new Prime Minister are tied between Najib Mikati and Nawaf Salam, he will support Mikati. However, if the votes are not equal, he will refrain from voting for anyone.



Speaking about his position, Al Sayyed acknowledged that while he is not satisfied with Mikati's performance, the Prime Minister has played a role in stabilizing Lebanon over the past two years, which he believes deserves recognition.