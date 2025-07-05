News
Trump says 'could be' Gaza deal by next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-07-2025 | 00:07
Trump says 'could be' Gaza deal by next week
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday there "could be a Gaza deal" next week and that he was optimistic, although the situation could change.
Asked aboard Air Force One how optimistic he was about a ceasefire deal, Trump said "very," but added "it changes day to day."
In response to reports Hamas had responded positively to proposed truce talks, he said: "That's good. They haven't briefed me on it. We have to get it over with. We have to do something about Gaza."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
US
Israel
Gaza
War
Ceasefire
