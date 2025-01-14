MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role

MP Bilal Abdallah, a member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, highlighted shifting dynamics in the region, emphasizing that Lebanon cannot remain isolated.



While cautioning against overestimating the potential for radical transformations, he urged acknowledgment of the ongoing changes.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah said, "A new reality is emerging in the region, and Lebanon has two choices: remain isolated or return as a key player to reclaim its role, identity, and Arab and international ties."



He noted that the Lebanese people see this as a turning point, calling for new leadership and faces. Abdallah dismissed fears over national unity, stressing the importance of inclusive government participation, particularly by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo.



He further declared the end of the "blocking third" concept and called for a reform-focused government, arguing that the technocratic model has proven inadequate for shaping national decisions.