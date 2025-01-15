Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrived at Lebanon’s Parliament on Wednesday to launch non-binding consultations with parliamentary blocs.
 
However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri did not attend the parliamentary consultations at the scheduled time of 10 a.m.
 
MP Elias Bou Saab stated that he conveyed to Nawaf Salam that he had no specific demands, after his meeting with Prime Minister-designate as part of the parliamentary consultations

He described Salam’s approach as "unconventional" and emphasized the need for a logical, non-exclusionary way of thinking to resolve the current crisis. 

Bou Saab further noted that both Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Salam do not require a mediator in their efforts to address the situation.
 
Sources told LBCI that it is almost certain that the parliamentary blocs of Hezbollah’s "Loyalty to Resistance" and Amal's "Development and Liberation" will not participate in the non-binding parliamentary consultations. 

It will be replaced by an initial meeting between Speaker Berri and Prime Minister-designate Salam on Friday, with possible side meetings with members of both blocs.

Developing
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Parliament

Consultations

LBCI Next
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

Hamas agrees to release patients, young men in exchange for Palestinian prisoners: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-30

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More