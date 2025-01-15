Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrived at Lebanon’s Parliament on Wednesday to launch non-binding consultations with parliamentary blocs.

However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri did not attend the parliamentary consultations at the scheduled time of 10 a.m.

MP Elias Bou Saab stated that he conveyed to Nawaf Salam that he had no specific demands, after his meeting with Prime Minister-designate as part of the parliamentary consultations



He described Salam’s approach as "unconventional" and emphasized the need for a logical, non-exclusionary way of thinking to resolve the current crisis.



Bou Saab further noted that both Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Salam do not require a mediator in their efforts to address the situation.

Sources told LBCI that it is almost certain that the parliamentary blocs of Hezbollah’s "Loyalty to Resistance" and Amal's "Development and Liberation" will not participate in the non-binding parliamentary consultations.



It will be replaced by an initial meeting between Speaker Berri and Prime Minister-designate Salam on Friday, with possible side meetings with members of both blocs.



Developing