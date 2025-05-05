Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil said the party participated in all six districts in Mount Lebanon.



Speaking at a press conference, he said the party won seats alongside the people and its allies and proved to be a key driver on the ground.



Bassil added that the results show the party's presence across Mount Lebanon and that it remains a major political force in the region. "Even in cities we lost, our goal was to affirm our presence," he said.