Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil said the party participated in all six districts in Mount Lebanon.
Speaking at a press conference, he said the party won seats alongside the people and its allies and proved to be a key driver on the ground.
Bassil added that the results show the party's presence across Mount Lebanon and that it remains a major political force in the region. "Even in cities we lost, our goal was to affirm our presence," he said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Free Patriotic Movement
FPM
Gebran Bassil
Mount Lebanon
Next
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Previous
