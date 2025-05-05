Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon

Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil said the party participated in all six districts in Mount Lebanon.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the party won seats alongside the people and its allies and proved to be a key driver on the ground.

Bassil added that the results show the party's presence across Mount Lebanon and that it remains a major political force in the region. "Even in cities we lost, our goal was to affirm our presence," he said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement

FPM

Gebran Bassil

Mount Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Interior minister: 195 complaints filed so far across Mount Lebanon districts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-19

Israel army says charges five soldiers for abusing Palestinian detainee

LBCI
World News
2025-05-01

India's military response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11

A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More