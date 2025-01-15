MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam

MP Ali Hassan Khalil arrived at Parliament during the ongoing non-binding consultations, which Speaker Nabih Berri did not attend.



Khalil did not meet with PM-designate Nawaf Salam during his visit.



Parliamentary sources stated that Khalil met Secretary-General of Parliament Adnan Daher before leaving quickly.



Speaking briefly to reporters, Khalil confirmed that the "Amal-Hezbollah duo" would not participate in the two days of consultations.



Sources close to Ain al-Tineh described the visit as a routine one for an MP to the Parliament.