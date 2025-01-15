MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam

Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 06:15
High views
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
0min
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam

MP Ali Hassan Khalil arrived at Parliament during the ongoing non-binding consultations, which Speaker Nabih Berri did not attend.

Khalil did not meet with PM-designate Nawaf Salam during his visit.

Parliamentary sources stated that Khalil met Secretary-General of Parliament Adnan Daher before leaving quickly. 

Speaking briefly to reporters, Khalil confirmed that the "Amal-Hezbollah duo" would not participate in the two days of consultations.

Sources close to Ain al-Tineh described the visit as a routine one for an MP to the Parliament.

Related Articles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending

