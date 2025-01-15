MP Adib Abdel Massih joins Kataeb Party bloc ahead of consultations: LBCI

2025-01-15 | 08:24
MP Adib Abdel Massih joins Kataeb Party bloc ahead of consultations: LBCI
0min
MP Adib Abdel Massih joins Kataeb Party bloc ahead of consultations: LBCI

MP Adib Abdel Massih has officially joined the Kataeb Party bloc, signaling a shift in parliamentary alliances. 

According to LBCI sources, Abdel Massih will participate alongside the bloc in the upcoming non-binding parliamentary consultations.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Adib Abdel Massih

Kataeb Party

