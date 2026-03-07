Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkey on Saturday warned against efforts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in a bid to bring about regime change, saying it would be a 'historic' mistake.



"We are against all scenarios that aim to instigate a civil war in Iran, that target ethnic or religious fault lines. This is the most dangerous scenario," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for an offensive by Iranian Kurdish fighters to back the U.S.-Israeli campaign in Iran.



AFP



