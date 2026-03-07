Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

World News
07-03-2026 | 14:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran &#39;extremely dangerous&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkey on Saturday warned against efforts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in a bid to bring about regime change, saying it would be a 'historic' mistake.

"We are against all scenarios that aim to instigate a civil war in Iran, that target ethnic or religious fault lines. This is the most dangerous scenario," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for an offensive by Iranian Kurdish fighters to back the U.S.-Israeli campaign in Iran.

AFP

World News

Turkey

Iran

Hakan Fidan

Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Saudi, UAE leaders condemn 'dangerous' Iran escalation in first call since rift

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Moscow says attacks on Iran 'dangerous', could spark 'catastrophe'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Israel announces 'next phase' in Iran war, promises 'more surprises'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

LBCI
World News
08:31

Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters

LBCI
World News
05:09

India lets Iran warship dock the day US sank another off Sri Lanka

LBCI
World News
04:58

Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Moscow demands US allow swift return of seized tanker's Russian crew

LBCI
World News
2026-01-17

US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More