The head of Hostage Aid Worldwide organization, Nizar Zakka, announced from Baabda Palace that he and the mother of Austin Tice, the American journalist who has been missing in Syria since 2012, are on their way to Syria.



He affirmed their mission is to meet with Syrian leadership to obtain information about Tice's whereabouts. Zakka stated that they have reached an advanced stage in their efforts and expressed hope for tangible results in their pursuit of information regarding the missing journalist.