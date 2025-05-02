News
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
News Bulletin Reports
02-05-2025 | 13:08
3
min
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The decision has been made: illegal weapons will no longer be tolerated on Lebanese soil.
With these words, informed sources summed up the focus of the Higher Defense Council’s meeting, which devoted a significant portion to discussing Hamas’ security activity in Lebanon following recent rocket launches from the south toward Israeli territory.
For the first time, the Defense Council has issued such a clear and direct decision. Why was this decision made now?
Available information indicates that President Joseph Aoun had been awaiting the completion of investigations and confirmation of the individuals responsible for launching the rockets.
Once the picture became clear, the meeting was convened—coinciding with security preparations for municipal elections and developments in Syria and their impact on Lebanon.
LBCI has learned that four individuals have been detained by army intelligence in connection with the rocket fire—Palestinian and Lebanese nationals. The military prosecutor’s office is expected to begin legal proceedings against them early next week.
The detainees admitted ties to Hamas, though the rocket launches were not directed by the group’s central leadership.
At the same time, efforts are underway to apprehend four Palestinian fugitives. Army intelligence had previously requested that Hamas hand them over.
In the presence of security chiefs, relevant ministers, and senior judicial officials—including the government commissioner to the military court and the public prosecutor—President Aoun warned against allowing Lebanon to become a platform for destabilization.
The prime minister also stressed the need to surrender illegal weapons in accordance with the National Accord document and the ministerial statement.
While Lebanon remains committed to the Palestinian cause, it now enters a new phase—one in which no group will be allowed to use Lebanese territory as a base for operations, either in execution or financing.
The Defense Council’s decision comes as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to arrive in Beirut on May 21 to discuss the future of weapons in the camps.
Despite the complexity of the Palestinian arms issue—given the number of factions and leadership structures—political sources say any statement from Abbas would strengthen efforts to assert state authority and place pressure on those who oppose this path.
Lebanon
Hamas
Mahmoud Abbas
Higher Defense Council
Joseph Aoun
