News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 15:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Former Saudi Ambassador Ali Assiri emphasized that Saudi Arabia deals with states, not parties or individuals.
On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, Assiri stated, "The world will pay attention to Lebanon when there is trust in its government and an independent judiciary."
He added, "The Lebanese people must stand behind the new leadership and abandon political disputes. If they do this, prosperity will come to Lebanon."
He continued, "This is an opportunity. If Lebanon loses it, I don't know how it can be regained. Don't waste this chance, for God's sake."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ali Assiri
Saudi Arabia
Next
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-11
Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit
Middle East News
2025-01-11
Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:33
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
Lebanon News
13:33
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
5
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
6
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
7
Lebanon News
09:06
Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action
Lebanon News
09:06
Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More