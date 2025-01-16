'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 15:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Don’t waste this chance, for God&#39;s sake,&#39; former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

Former Saudi Ambassador Ali Assiri emphasized that Saudi Arabia deals with states, not parties or individuals.

On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, Assiri stated, "The world will pay attention to Lebanon when there is trust in its government and an independent judiciary."

He added, "The Lebanese people must stand behind the new leadership and abandon political disputes. If they do this, prosperity will come to Lebanon."

He continued, "This is an opportunity. If Lebanon loses it, I don't know how it can be regained. Don't waste this chance, for God's sake."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ali Assiri

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More