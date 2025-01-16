Former Saudi Ambassador Ali Assiri emphasized that Saudi Arabia deals with states, not parties or individuals.



On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, Assiri stated, "The world will pay attention to Lebanon when there is trust in its government and an independent judiciary."



He added, "The Lebanese people must stand behind the new leadership and abandon political disputes. If they do this, prosperity will come to Lebanon."



He continued, "This is an opportunity. If Lebanon loses it, I don't know how it can be regained. Don't waste this chance, for God's sake."