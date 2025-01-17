Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

At the Pine Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that Air France will soon resume its flights to Lebanon, signaling a step toward enhancing connections with the country.



Speaking on Lebanon's future, Macron emphasized that the nation will remain sovereign, unified, and prosperous, underscoring France's unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon during its recovery and rebuilding efforts.



Macron also addressed the situation in South Lebanon, stressing the necessity of Israel's withdrawal from the region. He called for the Lebanese state to assert control over its borders through its national army and reiterated that arms must be exclusively under the authority of the Lebanese state.



Expressing optimism, Macron voiced confidence that the coming days will witness the formation of an effective Lebanese government capable of addressing the country's pressing challenges.