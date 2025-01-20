Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

2025-01-20 | 06:14
Lebanon&#39;s General Security warns against interacting with &#39;SAWA&#39; Facebook page
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security has warned citizens about the risks of engaging with the "SAWA" page on Facebook. 
According to the statement, the page is suspected of being affiliated with Israel's Mossad and is allegedly aimed at recruiting Lebanese citizens to work for the agency. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Mossad

Israel

Facebook

Page

SAWA

