Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security has warned citizens about the risks of engaging with the "SAWA" page on Facebook.
According to the statement, the page is suspected of being affiliated with Israel's Mossad and is allegedly aimed at recruiting Lebanese citizens to work for the agency.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
General Security
Mossad
Israel
Facebook
Page
SAWA
Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Middle East News
2024-11-10
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Lebanon News
09:19
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon News
06:45
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
World News
11:55
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanon News
05:39
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00
Lebanon Economy
06:14
World News
08:58
