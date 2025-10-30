From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel seeks to legitimize its army’s incursions into Lebanon — the latest of which occurred in the towns of Blida and Odaisseh — under the pretext that these operations are part of a military plan to ensure the security of Israel and its northern residents. These operations are no longer limited to airstrikes.



This development places the border front with Lebanon on the brink of escalating violence — a matter discussed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior security officials, and military commanders, as Tel Aviv believes it now faces a decisive point regarding its next steps toward Lebanon.



As tensions rise, Tel Aviv is reportedly seeking a possible diplomatic breakthrough to ease the situation. An Israeli military official revealed that recent security discussions also covered talks held in Lebanon by Egypt’s intelligence chief, only a week after his meetings in Tel Aviv with Netanyahu and Shin Bet head David Zini.



On the ground, the Israeli army continued its threats toward Lebanon, stating that it will not only keep destroying Hezbollah’s infrastructure but also target anyone it deems an immediate threat to its soldiers — whether along the border or at five designated sites.



Middle East expert Professor Amatzia Baram warned that failure to act — either through a decisive military operation against Hezbollah or a diplomatic effort to calm tensions — could lead to a sudden and dangerous escalation along the border.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army maintains a high level of readiness, deploying additional troops and armored vehicles along the frontier.



Military discussions reportedly focus on intensifying operations and carrying out ground incursions with U.S. approval, under the pretext of weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities — a move that once again puts northern Israeli towns, including Galilee and Haifa, at risk of renewed attacks.