From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

News Bulletin Reports
30-10-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel seeks to legitimize its army’s incursions into Lebanon — the latest of which occurred in the towns of Blida and Odaisseh — under the pretext that these operations are part of a military plan to ensure the security of Israel and its northern residents. These operations are no longer limited to airstrikes.

This development places the border front with Lebanon on the brink of escalating violence — a matter discussed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior security officials, and military commanders, as Tel Aviv believes it now faces a decisive point regarding its next steps toward Lebanon.

As tensions rise, Tel Aviv is reportedly seeking a possible diplomatic breakthrough to ease the situation. An Israeli military official revealed that recent security discussions also covered talks held in Lebanon by Egypt’s intelligence chief, only a week after his meetings in Tel Aviv with Netanyahu and Shin Bet head David Zini.

On the ground, the Israeli army continued its threats toward Lebanon, stating that it will not only keep destroying Hezbollah’s infrastructure but also target anyone it deems an immediate threat to its soldiers — whether along the border or at five designated sites.

Middle East expert Professor Amatzia Baram warned that failure to act — either through a decisive military operation against Hezbollah or a diplomatic effort to calm tensions — could lead to a sudden and dangerous escalation along the border.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army maintains a high level of readiness, deploying additional troops and armored vehicles along the frontier. 

Military discussions reportedly focus on intensifying operations and carrying out ground incursions with U.S. approval, under the pretext of weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities — a move that once again puts northern Israeli towns, including Galilee and Haifa, at risk of renewed attacks.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Lebanon

Army

Attacks

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More