Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
LBCI has learned that a meeting took place between Lebanon’s General Security chief, Major General Hassan Choucair, and a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to discuss the repatriation of 11 Lebanese women from Syria’s al-Hol camp.
The women are among the families and relatives of ISIS members held at the camp.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
General Security
Hassan Choucair
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
Syria
Al-Hol Camp
