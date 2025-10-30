Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI has learned that a meeting took place between Lebanon’s General Security chief, Major General Hassan Choucair, and a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to discuss the repatriation of 11 Lebanese women from Syria’s al-Hol camp.

The women are among the families and relatives of ISIS members held at the camp.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Hassan Choucair

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Syria

Al-Hol Camp

