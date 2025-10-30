News
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 05:16
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has instructed Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal to ensure the Lebanese Armed Forces respond to any Israeli incursions into the southern liberated territories, defending Lebanese land and citizens’ safety.
General Haykal briefed the president on the details of the Israeli incursion in the town of Blida, during which municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh was killed while performing his duties.
President Aoun described the attack, part of a series of aggressive Israeli actions, as occurring shortly after a meeting of the committee monitoring the ceasefire agreement, which should not only record incidents but also work to end them by pressuring Israel to adhere to the provisions of last November’s agreement and halt violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
Haykal also updated the president on ongoing investigations into the killing of Elio Abou Hanna by armed assailants in the Shatila camp, notably following the surrender of six suspects involved in the shooting.
President Aoun emphasized the need to continue the investigations to uncover the full truth, alongside strict enforcement by security forces to prevent armed displays and pursue those responsible.
