President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has instructed Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal to ensure the Lebanese Armed Forces respond to any Israeli incursions into the southern liberated territories, defending Lebanese land and citizens’ safety.

General Haykal briefed the president on the details of the Israeli incursion in the town of Blida, during which municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh was killed while performing his duties.

President Aoun described the attack, part of a series of aggressive Israeli actions, as occurring shortly after a meeting of the committee monitoring the ceasefire agreement, which should not only record incidents but also work to end them by pressuring Israel to adhere to the provisions of last November’s agreement and halt violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Haykal also updated the president on ongoing investigations into the killing of Elio Abou Hanna by armed assailants in the Shatila camp, notably following the surrender of six suspects involved in the shooting.

President Aoun emphasized the need to continue the investigations to uncover the full truth, alongside strict enforcement by security forces to prevent armed displays and pursue those responsible.
 

Lebanon News

urges

confront

Israeli

incursions,

calls

halting

violations

pursuing

those

behind

Shatila

killing

LBCI Next
MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli attacks on Blida and Odaisseh, calls on international community to act
Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for end to violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli attacks on Blida and Odaisseh, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

PM Salam condemns Israeli attack on Blida, mourns killed municipal worker

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
Middle East News
04:11

Germany says FM to make first visit to Syria Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More