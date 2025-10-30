Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

Lebanon News
30-10-2025 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the killing of municipality employee Ibrahim Salameh in Blida, the bombing of ta Husayniyya in Odaisseh, and assaults on the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL that prevented them from carrying out their duties.

Berri described the incidents in Blida, Odaisseh, and the airstrikes near Aaichiyeh, Jarmaq, and Khardali, as well as the violations of Beirut’s airspace, as “acts that go beyond Israel’s disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty and U.N. resolutions, constituting an aggression that cannot be ignored.”

He called on all Lebanese to unite and support President Joseph Aoun’s response to the attacks, offering condolences to Salami’s family and expressing respect for the residents of Blida and other border villages.
 

Lebanon News

Berri:

Recent

attacks

Lebanon

beyond

condemnation,

unity

support

President

needed

LBCI Next
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli attacks on Blida and Odaisseh, calls on international community to act

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More