Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the killing of municipality employee Ibrahim Salameh in Blida, the bombing of ta Husayniyya in Odaisseh, and assaults on the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL that prevented them from carrying out their duties.



Berri described the incidents in Blida, Odaisseh, and the airstrikes near Aaichiyeh, Jarmaq, and Khardali, as well as the violations of Beirut’s airspace, as “acts that go beyond Israel’s disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty and U.N. resolutions, constituting an aggression that cannot be ignored.”



He called on all Lebanese to unite and support President Joseph Aoun’s response to the attacks, offering condolences to Salami’s family and expressing respect for the residents of Blida and other border villages.