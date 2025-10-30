Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

On the early morning of October 30, 2025, the Lebanese army reported that an Israeli ground unit entered the town of Blida, opened fire on the municipal building, and targeted a municipal employee, who was killed.



The army described the attack as a criminal act and a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty, the ceasefire agreement, and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



It emphasized that any Israeli claims attempting to justify the attack are false and aimed at rationalizing violations against Lebanon and its citizens.



The Lebanese army has requested that the committee responsible for overseeing the ceasefire take action to stop ongoing Israeli violations and continues to monitor incidents in coordination with UNIFIL.