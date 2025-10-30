Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

30-10-2025 | 04:31
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon
0min
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that Israeli forces carried out an overnight operation to destroy what he described as a “terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah” in the southern Lebanese village of Blida.

Adraee said troops identified a suspect inside one of the buildings and began “procedures aimed at arresting him.” 

He added that “when a direct threat was identified to the force, shots were fired to remove the threat, and a hit was recorded.” He noted that the details of the incident are still under investigation.

According to Adraee, “the building had recently been used for Hezbollah terrorist activities under the cover of civilian infrastructure.”

He said the incident was “another example of Hezbollah’s modus operandi, which endangers the residents of Lebanon by exploiting civilian facilities for terrorist purposes.”

Adraee concluded that “the Israeli army will continue to act to eliminate any threat facing the State of Israel.”

