Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Mikati receives Iraqi delegation overseeing delivery of urgent aid
Lebanon News
2025-01-21 | 10:53
2
min
Mikati receives Iraqi delegation overseeing delivery of urgent aid
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with a delegation from the committee formed by the Iraqi cabinet to oversee the delivery of urgent aid to the Lebanese people at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.
Following the meeting, the head of the committee, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Trade Sattar Jabbar Abbas Al-Jabri, stated that Iraq has consistently supported Lebanon with political, financial, and logistical assistance during the recent war. He highlighted that Iraq has provided thousands of tons of food supplies, relief materials, and essential items to Lebanon.
Al-Jabri revealed that Iraq delivered approximately 320,000 tons of aid, including medical and food supplies, to Lebanon throughout the war. He explained that the committee's visit aimed to assess the aid provided so far and to outline a post-war assistance plan.
The committee has two key missions: delivering immediate relief to affected Lebanese citizens and supporting displaced Syrian refugees.
According to Al-Jabri, the committee has prepared around 30,000 food baskets, which will be distributed across various regions in Lebanon starting Wednesday.
Additionally, the delegation will conduct an assessment of the most affected areas and submit a report to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani. He noted that the Iraqi government is considering adopting specific sectors, such as healthcare or education, or focusing on the reconstruction of certain areas to aid Lebanon's recovery.
Al-Jabri emphasized that Iraq is committed to playing an active role in Lebanon's reconstruction, alongside other countries that may contribute to the rebuilding efforts.
He affirmed the deep-rooted historical ties between Iraq and Lebanon and reiterated Iraq's unwavering support for the Lebanese people. He concluded by stressing the Iraqi government's firm commitment to continuing its aid and cooperation efforts in the coming period.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
Iraq
Delegation
Delivery
Aid
