UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, stated that over 450,000 Syrians have returned to their homes during the Lebanese crisis.



He emphasized the need to support these returns and reaffirmed that they are inevitable.



Grandi described his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun as positive, adding that he would meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss this matter further.



He also noted that some refugees will remain in neighboring countries in limited numbers due to Syria's inability to accommodate large numbers of returnees all at once.



Regarding the situation of Palestinian refugees, Grandi stressed that the only solution is a political agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.