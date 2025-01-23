News
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
Lebanon News
2025-01-23 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the head of the monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, and Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan, attended the meeting.
Discussions focused on the latest developments regarding Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territories it continues to occupy in the south, as well as ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
US
Jasper Jeffers
Israeli
Withdrawal
Ceasefire
Violations
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
