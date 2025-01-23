Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the head of the monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.



U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, and Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan, attended the meeting.



Discussions focused on the latest developments regarding Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territories it continues to occupy in the south, as well as ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.