China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies

15-07-2025 | 03:50
China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies
China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies

China condemned on Tuesday "coercion" by the United States after President Donald Trump threatened "very severe" tariffs against Moscow's remaining trade partners if it doesn't resolve its war in Ukraine within 50 days.

"China firmly opposes all illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. There are no winners in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure will not solve problems," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
 

China

Russia

United States

Donald Trump

Tariffs

