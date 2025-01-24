Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter

The Israeli army will maintain its current deployment in southern Lebanon, remaining on high alert and prepared for any scenario, according to an LBCI reporter.



The move follows heightened concerns over security along the Lebanese-Israeli border, but the Israeli security cabinet has yet to vote on a withdrawal from the region.



Meanwhile, Israeli forces have reportedly intensified their operations in the border areas.



The National News Agency also reported that Israeli troops have entered the Lebanese towns of Aitaroun and Qantara, burning homes and vehicles, while also causing significant damage to Qantara's Mosque.