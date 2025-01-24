GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination

Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 05:14
High views
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
0min
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem al-Budaiwi, confirmed to President Joseph Aoun their unwavering support for Lebanon and its sovereignty.

He emphasized their commitment to non-interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs and highlighted the importance of developing a Gulf program for Lebanon in coordination with the Lebanese government.
 

