Kremlin says Kyiv must pull out of Donbas for any deal to end war

The Kremlin on Friday repeated its demand that Kyiv must withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region for the war to end, showing it had not dropped its maximalist demands ahead of trilateral talks with the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.



"Russia's position is well known on the fact that Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces, have to leave the territory of the Donbas. They must be withdrawn from there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding: "This is a very important condition."



AFP