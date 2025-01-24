MP Said El Asmar to LBCI: Countries sponsoring ceasefire must intervene to ensure its implementation

MP Said El Asmar told LBCI that the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement should intervene through democratic frameworks to ensure its implementation.



He added that if these nations fail to act, the government must take the issue of liberating the land seriously.



In further remarks, El Asmar discussed the current situation of Hezbollah, noting that the party is trying to reassure its base that it remains active on the political scene and that the concept of resistance is still intact.



However, he emphasized that Hezbollah's capabilities have weakened significantly, limiting its ability to take substantial action.



El Asmar highlighted that it is not easy for Hezbollah, which once held considerable control over state affairs, to revert to being treated like an ordinary citizen in the country.



He urged political factions in Lebanon to attempt to understand Hezbollah's position, particularly after the successive losses it has suffered, both militarily and politically, in recent times.



However, El Asmar clarified that "understanding" the situation does not mean giving in to all of Hezbollah's demands.



According to the MP, Hezbollah is now trying to rebuild its position within the government after being stripped of its former leverage.



However, he emphasized that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam adhere to the constitution, resisting pressure to yield fully to Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.



He also mentioned ongoing discussions regarding the Finance Ministry, traditionally assigned to a Shiite representative, suggesting that compromises could shape the resolution.