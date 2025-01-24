UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes operations, signaling renewed bilateral cooperation

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Beirut has officially resumed its operations, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the embassy's reopening marks a significant step in advancing cooperation between the two countries, reflecting the UAE's commitment to supporting stability and development in Lebanon.



He emphasized that the move highlights the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and enhances opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, contributing to the growth and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.