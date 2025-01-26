News
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 00:14
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron called Saturday on all parties to the Lebanon ceasefire to honor their commitments as soon as possible, his office said, as Beirut accused Israel of "procrastination."
Macron requested a telephone conversation with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, a day after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said their troop pull-out could go beyond the Sunday deadline.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Lebanon
Commitment
Parties
Ceasefire
