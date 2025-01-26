Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee

26-01-2025 | 00:14
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron called Saturday on all parties to the Lebanon ceasefire to honor their commitments as soon as possible, his office said, as Beirut accused Israel of "procrastination."

Macron requested a telephone conversation with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, a day after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said their troop pull-out could go beyond the Sunday deadline.

AFP

