In a statement directed to the people of southern Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun said, "To our dear people in southern Lebanon, today is a day of victory for Lebanon and its people, a victory for justice, sovereignty, and national unity."



He added, "As I share this great joy with you, I urge you to remain calm and trust the Lebanese Armed Forces, which are committed to protecting our sovereignty and security and ensuring your safe return to your homes and villages."



He continued, "Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial unity are non-negotiable, and I am following this issue at the highest levels to ensure your rights and dignity. The Lebanese Army is always with you; wherever you are, it will be there, and it will continue to be committed to your protection and safety. We will remain stronger, united under the banner of Lebanon."