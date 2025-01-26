PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam contacted President Joseph Aoun Sunday morning to follow up on developments in the south. 

He expressed full confidence in the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces, particularly the army, in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and ensuring the safe return of residents to their villages and homes in the south.

Salam stated, "I take this opportunity to reaffirm what I said in my first statement after my designation regarding the priority of securing the conditions for rebuilding the villages and homes that were destroyed in the south, Bekaa, and Beirut," adding that "reconstruction is not just a promise, but a commitment."

Lebanon News

Nawaf Salam

Joseph Aoun

Israel

Aggression

Lebanon

Sovereignty

Army

LBCI Next
Health Ministry reports three killed and 44 injured in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese civilians
Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Israeli army captures two individuals from Houla, South Lebanon, after entering the village (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enter Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07

UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
00:18

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More