Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam contacted President Joseph Aoun Sunday morning to follow up on developments in the south.



He expressed full confidence in the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces, particularly the army, in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and ensuring the safe return of residents to their villages and homes in the south.



Salam stated, "I take this opportunity to reaffirm what I said in my first statement after my designation regarding the priority of securing the conditions for rebuilding the villages and homes that were destroyed in the south, Bekaa, and Beirut," adding that "reconstruction is not just a promise, but a commitment."