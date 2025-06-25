News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
25-06-2025 | 13:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
All signs — from Syria to Lebanon — suggest that terrorist cells remain active.
In Damascus, a terrorist group bombed Saint Elias church. The Syrian government blamed ISIS for the attack, while a group calling itself Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility.
In Beirut, the Lebanese army announced the arrest of one of ISIS’ top commanders, Lebanese national R.F., known by the alias “Qasoura.”
Is there a connection between the church bombing in Syria and Qasoura’s arrest?
According to security sources, Qasoura had been under surveillance for months, and the army has never ceased its preemptive intelligence efforts to track and prevent sleeper cells from operating.
While the Damascus bombing has not triggered any direct repercussions in Lebanon, sources consider it a warning sign — prompting continued security coordination between Lebanon and Syria.
LBCI has learned that Lebanon has requested Syria to provide the identities of those arrested in connection with the recent church bombing.
Authorities want to determine whether any are Lebanese, have criminal records in Lebanon, or are linked to extremist groups operating locally. They also raised the possibility of further joint security cooperation once the investigation concludes.
Meanwhile, Lebanese-Syrian security meetings continue, especially following Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s recent talks in Syria.
One primary objective of these meetings is to report any security breaches along the intertwined northern and eastern borders, where both countries share critical security interests.
Lebanon's Army Commander, General Rodolph Haykal, visited Lebanese military positions in the Bekaa region two days ago to inspect ongoing efforts to maintain border control on the Lebanese side.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Damascus
Saint Elias church
ISIS
Attack
Next
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Unknown extremist group claims attack on church in Damascus
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Unknown extremist group claims attack on church in Damascus
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Syria's interior ministry announces arrests over Damascus church attack
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Syria's interior ministry announces arrests over Damascus church attack
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Death toll in Damascus church attack rises to 25, says health ministry
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Death toll in Damascus church attack rises to 25, says health ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-24
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-24
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
0
World News
2025-04-22
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
World News
2025-04-22
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
Lebanon News
04:29
Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
3
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
4
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
Lebanon News
03:41
World Bank approves $250 million loan to Lebanon for electricity sector
5
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
6
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
Lebanon News
04:45
Middle East Airlines resumes full flight schedule to Iraq
7
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam welcomes World Bank's $250 million emergency assistance package
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More