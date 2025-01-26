News
Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 05:45
Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese Army announced that one of its soldiers was killed and another wounded in separate incidents of gunfire by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.
In a statement, the army reported that the fatal shooting occurred on the Marwahin-Dhayra road in the Tyre District, while the injury took place in the town of Meiss El Jabal, Marjaayoun District.
Lebanon News
Israel
Attack
South Lebanon
Army
Soldiers
Next
Conditions 'not yet in place' for safe return of Lebanese to border areas, UN says
Mikati urges ceasefire sponsors to ensure Israel's withdrawal, warns of severe consequences for non-compliance
Previous
