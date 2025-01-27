Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

27-01-2025 | 00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced in a statement, "I consulted with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri regarding the recent developments in the south and the outcomes of discussions with the U.S., which is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement."

He continued, "After reviewing the report from the monitoring committee on the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, the Lebanese government reaffirms its commitment to preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and security and to upholding the ceasefire agreement until February 18, 2025. The committee continues to oversee the implementation of all provisions of the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701."

Furthermore, Mikati added that, at the request of the Lebanese government, the United States will initiate negotiations to secure the release of Lebanese detainees held in Israeli prisons, who were detained after October 7.

Lebanon News

Njaib Mikati

Ceasefire

Lebanon

United States

Israel

Detainees

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
