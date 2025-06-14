News
Iran says to limit cooperation with IAEA amid Israeli strikes
Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 17:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says to limit cooperation with IAEA amid Israeli strikes
Iran said Saturday it would limit its cooperation with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, while criticizing it for its silence over Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"It makes no sense that these peaceful sites come under attack and that the agency remains silent," Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.
"Iran will no longer cooperate with the agency... as it once did," he added.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Limit
Cooperation
IAEA
Israeli
Strikes
Next
Israel military says Friday's strikes on Iran killed nine nuclear scientists
Israel defense minister warns 'Tehran will burn' if Iran fires more missiles
Previous
