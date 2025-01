Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese citizens amid continued operations in the South

The Israeli army has recently redeployed to various positions across southern Lebanon, by the ceasefire agreement, aiming to allow for a gradual and effective deployment of the Lebanese Army while dismantling Hezbollah’s presence, including its infrastructure, from the region.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X that ''the implementation of the ceasefire continues, with the process of redeployment proceeding in phases. In certain areas, the deployment has been delayed and will require additional time to ensure Hezbollah is unable to re-establish its military presence.''



Adraee stated, "As usual, Hezbollah puts its narrow interests ahead of the Lebanese state’s interests and attempts to incite tensions despite being the main cause of the destruction in the south."



He continued, "In the coming period, we will maintain this approach and keep you informed about the areas where it will be safe to return. In the meantime, we urge you to wait and not allow Hezbollah to return and exploit you to cover up the disastrous consequences of its irresponsible decisions at the expense of Lebanon's security."



Adraee emphasized that all previously issued instructions remain in effect until further notice.

#عاجل إلى سكان لبنان ولا سيما سكان الجنوب اللبناني

🔸أعاد جيش الدفاع انتشاره في الفترة الأخيرة في مواقع مختلفة من جنوب لبنان، عملًا ووفقًا لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وذلك بهدف تمكين انتشار فعال للجيش اللبناني تدريجيًا، وتفكيك وإبعاد حزب الله الإرهابي بعناصره وبنيته التحتية، من جنوب… pic.twitter.com/x1GjqBXIhG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 27, 2025