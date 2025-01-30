News
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
The "Future Movement" issued a statement expressing deep appreciation for the affection and enthusiasm displayed by its supporters as they prepare for the 20th-anniversary commemoration of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, scheduled for February 14th.
The statement also addressed recent provocations in Beirut, attributed to marches organized by supporters of other political parties.
The "Future Movement" condemned these actions and urged its supporters to avoid celebratory marches or demonstrations in the city before the anniversary.
Instead, the movement called for a focus on organizing a large turnout at Rafic Hariri's tomb in Martyrs' Square on February 14th, where the commemoration will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and loyal supporters.
The Future Movement emphasized that the event was intended to honor the late Prime Minister Hariri, symbolizing his lasting legacy, and called for peaceful, dignified participation in the commemoration.
