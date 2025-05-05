Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia

A Russian reporter critical of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine said on Monday she fled to France after Reporters Without Borders smuggled her out of Russia.



"Thanks a lot for your support," Ukrainian-born journalist Ekaterina Barabash, who faces up to 10 years in prison for criticizing Moscow's army, told a news conference at the RSF headquarters in Paris.



Her journey lasted around two-and-a-half weeks, she said in English.



"It was very difficult," she said, adding she was not at liberty to disclose all the details.



AFP