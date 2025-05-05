Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia

World News
05-05-2025 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia

A Russian reporter critical of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine said on Monday she fled to France after Reporters Without Borders smuggled her out of Russia.

"Thanks a lot for your support," Ukrainian-born journalist Ekaterina Barabash, who faces up to 10 years in prison for criticizing Moscow's army, told a news conference at the RSF headquarters in Paris. 

Her journey lasted around two-and-a-half weeks, she said in English.

"It was very difficult," she said, adding she was not at liberty to disclose all the details.

AFP

World News

Russia

Reporter

Moscow

Ukraine

France

Reporters Without Borders

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Ukraine says has $350 bln worth of 'critical' resources in Russian-occupied territory

LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Red Cross says probing fate of 50,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-04-20

Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

Zelensky says number of Russian air attacks on Ukraine is 'increasing'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

LBCI
World News
05:34

Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: Authorities say

LBCI
World News
05:01

AfD sues German intelligence agency over 'extremist' label: Spokesman

LBCI
World News
04:31

Pakistan PM says defense 'in strong hands' after missile test

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-02

Speaker Berri briefed on Washington talks: MP Kanaan discusses IMF, US officials, and path forward on Lebanese reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Interior Ministry receives 360 complaints during Mount Lebanon elections, most resolved

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More