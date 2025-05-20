Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

20-05-2025 | 09:30
Lebanon has &#39;more&#39; to do on Hezbollah&#39;s disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says
Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

Lebanon still has "more" to do in disarming Hezbollah following the war between the group and Israel, Deputy U.S. Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday.

Lebanese authorities "have done more in the last six months than they probably have in the last 15 years," Ortagus said at the Qatar Economic Forum, referring to efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

"However, there's a lot more to go," she added.

"We in the United States have called for the full disarmament of Hezbollah. And so that doesn't mean just south of the Litani. That means in the whole country," Ortagus said at the Qatar conference, calling on Lebanese politicians "to make a decision."

Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
