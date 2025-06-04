Diaspora delegation urges equal voting rights for Lebanese expats in 2026 elections

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Wednesday with a delegation representing 16 active Lebanese diaspora groups from across the globe, who pressed for equal voting rights for non-resident citizens in the 2026 parliamentary elections.



In a statement following the meeting, the delegation reaffirmed its opposition to limiting expatriate voting to just six seats, as stipulated in Lebanon’s current electoral law (Law 44/2017). Instead, the group demanded the right for all non-resident Lebanese to vote in their original districts, just as resident citizens do.



The delegation urged the Parliament to amend the relevant provisions in the law at the next legislative session to ensure full constitutional equality and political participation for all Lebanese, regardless of location.



According to the group, the proposed legal amendment has already gained the support of over 60 MPs.



The proposal includes several measures to expand diaspora participation: extending the registration period for overseas voters from 50 days to six months, reducing the minimum number of registered voters per polling station from 200 to 100, and treating both resident and non-resident diplomatic missions as a single center for voter count purposes.



The delegation also called for practical steps to enable expatriates to cast their ballots, particularly by easing the renewal of passports and ID cards to ensure their eligibility for upcoming elections.