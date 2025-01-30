President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

30-01-2025 | 11:24
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
2min
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun assured U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, that implementing reforms will be a top priority for the new government once formed. 

During their meeting at the Baabda Palace on Wednesday afternoon, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to enacting these reforms to achieve the anticipated economic recovery. He also expressed Lebanon's readiness to cooperate with U.N. organizations to support these efforts.  

Riza congratulated Aoun on his election as president and reiterated the United Nations' full readiness to assist Lebanon in implementing the necessary reforms. He highlighted that U.N. experts, based on their respective fields, could collaborate with Lebanese officials and decision-makers to facilitate these efforts, enabling Lebanon to benefit from available international funding.  

The discussion also touched on the damages Lebanon sustained due to the recent Israeli aggression. 

Riza noted that a rapid loan of $250 million had been proposed, based on the U.N.'s assessment of the destruction, to aid Lebanon in addressing the consequences of the attacks.

