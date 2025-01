Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes overnight on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, following intelligence assessments that they 'posed a threat to Israeli territory and military forces,' Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X.



Quoting the statement, Adraee said, "Among the targets hit was a military site containing underground infrastructure for the development and production of weaponry, in addition to cross-border infrastructure on the Syrian-Lebanese border used by Hezbollah in attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon."



Adraee also addressed Hezbollah’s launch of a reconnaissance drone toward Israeli airspace on Thursday, which was intercepted by the Israeli air force.



"The launch of Hezbollah’s reconnaissance drone, which was en route to Israeli airspace yesterday (Thursday) and was intercepted by the air force, constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," he said.



Adraee continued, "The Israeli army remains committed to the ceasefire understandings reached regarding Lebanon and will not allow the execution of terrorist plans of this kind."



He also noted that Israeli forces remain deployed in southern Lebanon.



"The Israeli army is deployed in the South Lebanon region and will continue working to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel and its forces," he concluded.

#عاجل 🔸 شنت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو، بناء على توجيهات استخباراتية من هيئة الاستخبارات خلال الليلة الماضية غارات على عدة أهداف لحزب الله في منطقة البقاع والتي شكلت تهديدًا على الاراضي الإسرائيلية وعلى قوات جيش الدفاع.



🔸ومن بين الأهداف التي تم استهدافها موقع عسكري يضم بنى تحتية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 31, 2025