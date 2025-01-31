Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 03:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon&#39;s stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived at the Presidential Palace in Baabda for a meeting with President Joseph Aoun on his first visit to Lebanon since the recent presidential elections. 

The visit will continue with additional meetings with other Lebanese officials.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's strong solidarity with Lebanon and its people during the meeting. 

He emphasized that the election of President Aoun was a source of relief for both the Lebanese people and the Egyptian leadership. 

"We are confident that Lebanon will recover and rise again to take its rightful place among nations," Abdelatty stated.

The Foreign Minister also conveyed a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to President Aoun, reaffirming Egypt's full support for Lebanon amid the challenging regional circumstances.

The two leaders discussed an official invitation from President el-Sisi to President Aoun to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity. 

"We emphasized the importance of reinvigorating the frameworks of cooperation between our two countries," Abdelatty added.

Additionally, the Foreign Minister stressed Egypt's commitment to ensuring the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

He highlighted Egypt's insistence on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon without exception, reaffirming Egypt's dedication to regional stability and Lebanon's sovereignty.

He emphasized the need for a fully national process in forming Lebanon's new government. 

 "The formation of the government must be carried out with complete national ownership, and we support Nawaf Salam's efforts to form a government that does not exclude anyone," Abdelatty noted.

He reiterated Egypt's stance on the necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territories.

Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt's diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with continuous communication with French, American, and Israeli counterparts to achieve these goals, ensuring regional stability and Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanon News

Egypt

Foreign Minister

Visit

Lebanon

Baabda Palace

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike on Janta in Bekaa Valley kills two, injures ten: Health Ministry
Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Egypt's FM visits Lebanon, declares full support for immediate ceasefire amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Russian attack kills four in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More