Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived at the Presidential Palace in Baabda for a meeting with President Joseph Aoun on his first visit to Lebanon since the recent presidential elections.



The visit will continue with additional meetings with other Lebanese officials.



Abdelatty expressed Egypt's strong solidarity with Lebanon and its people during the meeting.



He emphasized that the election of President Aoun was a source of relief for both the Lebanese people and the Egyptian leadership.



"We are confident that Lebanon will recover and rise again to take its rightful place among nations," Abdelatty stated.



The Foreign Minister also conveyed a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to President Aoun, reaffirming Egypt's full support for Lebanon amid the challenging regional circumstances.



The two leaders discussed an official invitation from President el-Sisi to President Aoun to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity.



"We emphasized the importance of reinvigorating the frameworks of cooperation between our two countries," Abdelatty added.



Additionally, the Foreign Minister stressed Egypt's commitment to ensuring the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He highlighted Egypt's insistence on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon without exception, reaffirming Egypt's dedication to regional stability and Lebanon's sovereignty.



He emphasized the need for a fully national process in forming Lebanon's new government.



"The formation of the government must be carried out with complete national ownership, and we support Nawaf Salam's efforts to form a government that does not exclude anyone," Abdelatty noted.



He reiterated Egypt's stance on the necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territories.



Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt's diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with continuous communication with French, American, and Israeli counterparts to achieve these goals, ensuring regional stability and Lebanon's sovereignty.