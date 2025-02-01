Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return

01-02-2025 | 07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement&#39;s return
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return

The Secretary-General of the Future Movement, Ahmad Hariri, affirmed that the 2026 parliamentary elections will be pivotal for the party's return to the political scene.  

During the conclusion of his tour in Ketermaya, Hariri also described the fall of the Assad regime as a "divine reward." 

He emphasized the need to build a strong state and ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the Lebanese Army.

Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
